AHAM – Rongjeng alleges anomalies in Hindi teacher appointment

Rongjeng, July 20: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) Rongjeng unit has written to the DSEL, Swapnil Tembe seeking his intervention into what they alleged were anomalies in the appointment of teacher in the Nongchram Deficit UP School in the East Garo Hills district.

AHAM stated in its complaint that the teacher that had been appointed had been favoured by the School Managing Committee (SMC) despite there being more qualified aspirants to the role.

“Our investigation reveals that the SMC has favoured the appointed candidates and did not even receive applications from aspirants citing absence of education certificates of aspirants. What is worse is the teacher favoured does not even have MTET/CTET certification as advertised for the post,” informed AHAM.

The organization also alleged that the appointed teacher, as per his certificates, was already 41 years old which made him over the age of appointment.

Further AHAM added that the appointed teacher had worked in an SSA school earlier and had several complaints against him for absenting himself from taking classes.

In wake of the allegations, AHAM has sought the cancellation of the appointed Hindi teacher, the conduct of a fresh recruitment process as also to ensure that all eligible candidates were given an opportunity to apply and compete for the role.