Saturday, July 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Army chief in Jammu today, to review security situation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, July 20: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu on Saturday and will chair a joint security review meeting to take stock of the security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.

“He will chair a joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces at the police headquarters in Jammu,” an official said. He said that the Army chief’s visit would focus on the recent terror incidents in the Jammu region and the infiltration of foreign terrorists.

“Discussions will revolve around operational flaws, infiltration issues, intensification of operations against terrorists and other related issues,” the official said. This is General Upendra Dwivedi’s second visit to J&amp;K as the COAS.

He has earlier served as the head of the Army’s northern command. He has vast experience of handling counterterrorist operations and security issues on the LoC and in the hinterland of J&K.

IANS

Previous article
Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops
Next article
Indian economy ripe for robust growth, entering ‘Goldilocks period’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

Kolkata, July 20:  A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by the jawans of the 41st battalion of Sashastra Seema...
NATIONAL

Woman killed, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai building crashes

Mumbai, July 20:  A woman was killed and at least three others injured when portions of a balcony...
MEGHALAYA

External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led by Dr. Rejaul Karim Laskar, Director of the Centre...
NATIONAL

Indian economy ripe for robust growth, entering ‘Goldilocks period’

New Delhi, July 20: As the stock markets reach record high amid a surge in new investments and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 20:  A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by...

Woman killed, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai building crashes

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 20:  A woman was killed and at...

External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led...
Load more

Popular news

Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 20:  A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by...

Woman killed, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai building crashes

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 20:  A woman was killed and at...

External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img