Army chief in Jammu today, to review security situation

Jammu, July 20: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu on Saturday and will chair a joint security review meeting to take stock of the security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.

“He will chair a joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces at the police headquarters in Jammu,” an official said. He said that the Army chief’s visit would focus on the recent terror incidents in the Jammu region and the infiltration of foreign terrorists.

“Discussions will revolve around operational flaws, infiltration issues, intensification of operations against terrorists and other related issues,” the official said. This is General Upendra Dwivedi’s second visit to J&K as the COAS.

He has earlier served as the head of the Army’s northern command. He has vast experience of handling counterterrorist operations and security issues on the LoC and in the hinterland of J&K.

IANS