Saturday, July 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian economy ripe for robust growth, entering ‘Goldilocks period’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 20: As the stock markets reach record high amid a surge in new investments and GDP forecast to grow at 7 per cent for FY25, the Indian economy is entering a ‘Goldilocks period’ amid ideal conditions for growth and profitability, according to an ace global expert.

According to Kenneth Andrade of Old Bridge Mutual Fund, there are ideal conditions for growth in the Indian economy amid strong fundamentals across parameters. In a report, Andrade provided a cautious yet optimistic outlook on various sectors, saying infrastructure, IT and select segments within chemicals and real estate are areas of interest.

Painting a robust economic environment, the report said corporate capacity utilisation is nearing 90 per cent, a strong indicator of healthy profitability growth for the current financial year. “Investors should align with growth businesses rather than seeking undervalued opportunities, which are scarce,” it mentioned.

The Old Bridge Mutual Fund report emphasised the importance of aligning with growth businesses and being patient for opportunities to invest at attractive valuations. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the second quarter of 2024-25 has begun with signs of quickening momentum in the Indian economy as an improvement in the outlook for agriculture and the revival of rural spending have turned out to be the bright spots in the evolution of demand conditions.

With rural spending outpacing urban segments, the rural-urban divide is narrowing, as the recent monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) survey of the NSSO highlights. Manufacturing is a key pillar of the drive towards achieving higher levels of development, with its share needing to reach 20-25 per cent of GDP in order to establish India as a global manufacturing hub.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India’s GDP growth forecast for 2024-25 to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent predicted earlier on the back of “improving private consumption, particularly in rural India”. The IMF has left its estimate for India’s economic growth for 2025-26 unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Leading industry chamber FICCI has also projected an annual median GDP growth forecast for 2024-25 at 7 per cent.

IANS

Previous article
Army chief in Jammu today, to review security situation
Next article
External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

Kolkata, July 20:  A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by the jawans of the 41st battalion of Sashastra Seema...
NATIONAL

Woman killed, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai building crashes

Mumbai, July 20:  A woman was killed and at least three others injured when portions of a balcony...
MEGHALAYA

External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led by Dr. Rejaul Karim Laskar, Director of the Centre...
NATIONAL

Army chief in Jammu today, to review security situation

Jammu, July 20: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu on Saturday and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 20:  A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by...

Woman killed, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai building crashes

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 20:  A woman was killed and at...

External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led...
Load more

Popular news

Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 20:  A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by...

Woman killed, 3 injured as portion of Mumbai building crashes

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 20:  A woman was killed and at...

External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img