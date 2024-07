Shillong, July 20: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai today laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth Rs 16 crores in the Assembly constituency.

One of the major projects is a cultural complex of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban.

Sanbor Shullai said that the work for the municipal market was progressing well. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crores and there would be 150 stalls in the upcoming market.