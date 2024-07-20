200 Indian students, Including 39 from Meghalaya cross Sonamura Border point in Tripura

Guwahati, July 20: About 200 students from India, including 39 from Meghalaya crossed the Sonamura border point at Tripura from Bangladesh which has witnessed a spell of violence because of protest launched by students over reservation quota.

In preparation for their arrival, officials from Government of Meghalaya had been coordinating with its counterparts Tripura.

The State Government was also in touch with authorities in Indian Embassy in Bangladesh for ensuring safe evacuation of the students.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sonamura organized refreshments and food for the incoming students of Meghalaya from Bangladesh.

Additionally, two super deluxe sleeper coaches with security were arranged at the Sonamura border to ensure the comfort and safety of the students. Dinner for the students has been coordinated through the DC of Khliehriat at the Government Circuit House in Khliehriat.

“Ensuring the students’ safety is our utmost priority. In the Government of Meghalaya’s ongoing efforts, separate nodal officers from the Administration and Police have also been appointed to oversee the entire process,” a government statement informed.

Meanwhile, 88 Indian students including eight from Meghalaya entered India today from Bangladesh through through Dawki ICP. Ninety-eight Nepali students studying in Bangladesh too entered India through Dawki ICP.