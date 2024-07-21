Sunday, July 21, 2024
NATIONAL

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday criticised Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for comparing him to Lord Krishna and making a “false” claim that he was born on the day of Janmashtami in 1968.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla responded sharply, stating, “Sunita Kejriwal claims that Arvind Kejriwal was born on the day of Janmashtami in 1968, which is false. Janmashtami fell on August 15 that year, not on Kejriwal’s birth date, which is August 16.”

Poonawalla further denounced Sunita Kejriwal’s comparison of the Delhi Chief Minister with Lord Krishna. “How can someone involved in the liquor scam be compared to Lord Krishna?” he questioned.

Citing the recent defeat of AAP in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, and the rejection of CM Kejriwal’s arguments in court, Poonawalla asserted that this reflects the “real face” of the party and its national convenor.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Poonawalla asked its MP Jairam Ramesh to respond to Sunita Kejriwal’s tweet.

— IANS

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally
Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section
