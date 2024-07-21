Hyderabad man dies by suicide after killing wife, daughter

Hyderabad, July 21 : In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and 10-month-old daughter at his home before ending his life in the Bowenpally area in Secunderabad here on Sunday.

Acting on information, police rushed to the spot and found the body of a woman and her daughter.

According to police, Ganesh strangulated his wife Swapna and daughter Nakshatra to death. He later killed himself by jumping before a moving train.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man resorted to killings as he suspected the character of his wife.

Ganesh killed his wife and daughter at his house and later died by suicide on a railway track at Suchitra.

According to Ganesh’s neighbours, he was an autorickshaw driver and the family had migrated from Maharashtra a few years ago.

A police officer of Bowenpally police station said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.

–IANS