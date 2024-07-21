Sunday, July 21, 2024
NATIONAL

Hyderabad: Youth dies while doing bike stunts for reels

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, July 21 : Instagram reels craze claimed the life of a youth and left another critically injured in Hayat Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

A youth doing stunts on a motorbike with his friend sitting pillion met with an accident on the national highway near Pedda Amberpet under the limits of Hayanth Nagar police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The youth was doing stunts on a sports bike for Instagram reels. However, he lost control and both fell down, sustaining grievous injuries.

They were admitted to a private hospital. Shiva, who was riding a pillion and not wearing a helmet, succumbed on Sunday.

The road was wet due to rain and it is suspected that the bike slipped resulting in the tragedy.

Many youngsters on motorbikes are seen performing stunts on busy roads in and around Hyderabad. Some perform the stunts not just for thrill but for posting on social media to garner more ‘likes’.

They flaunt their high-end motorcycles performing risky stunts on wide roads in IT corridor and on the highways around the city.

Bike stunts are a common sight during night hours in Hitec City, Gachibowli and other parts of the IT corridor. The youngsters also indulge in bike racing on roads around Hussain Sagar in the heart of the city.

Citizens say despite repeated warnings and also crackdowns by police in all three police commissionerates, the problem remains, posing a risk to the lives of other road users and causing noise pollution.

–IANS

