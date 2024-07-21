NALSA-ni bidingo Legal Awareness Programko ong·ata

Shillong: NALSA (Legal Services to the victims of drug abuse and the eradication of the drug Menace) Scheme 2015, NALSA (Child-Friendly Legal Services to Children and their Protection Scheme) 2015, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012″-ni bidingo salsana Awareness programko ong·atangaha. District Legal Services Authority, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Shillong baksa melie National Legal Services Authority-ni dakchakanio Sohra Civil Sub Division-ni Laitryngew songo programko ong·ataha.

Programo Mrs. B. Kharlukhi, Secretary, DLSA, Shillong, Mr. Pynhun Syiem, SDPO, Sohra, Mr. Anthony B. Khongsit, O/c, Sohra, Police Station, Sohra aro gipinrang bakko ra·angaha. Uandake programko ong·a-taon rally-koba ong·at-jolaha, jeon poraigiparang aro skigiparang bakko ra·angaha.

Free Legal Aid & Services, NALSA 15100 Helpline, Drug Abuse, Law & Punishment, POCSO Act, 2012 Offences and Punishment- ba niamrangni bidingo songni manderangna resource person ba expert-rang skie agane on·angaha.