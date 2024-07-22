Monday, July 22, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ananya Panday opts for random ear piercing, calls it ‘cute’

Actress Ananya Panday, who recently starred in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has pierced her ear. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video of herself flaunting a new earring as she informed her followers about her piercing. She smiled as she showed off the new accessory.Ananya wrote on the video: “Randomly decided to go pierce my ear today, and it’s cute.”Earlier in the day, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories from inside her vanity van, showcasing her essentials. (IANS)

