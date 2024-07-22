Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ryan Reynolds on getting Madonna’s permission to use Like a Prayer in Deadpool & Wolverine

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have shared how they managed to get the licence to use Madonna’s 1989 hit ‘Like A Prayer’ in their upcoming superhero movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.
They revealed that they visited Madonna, 65, to ask her for permission to licence the song, reports ‘People’ magazine.
In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Shawn Levy said: “It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed her the sequence where ‘Like a Prayer’ would be used.”
“Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t licence, that Madonna doesn’t just licence the song, particularly that song. It was a big deal to ask for it, and certainly a bigger deal to use it. We went over and met with her and sort of showed her how it was being used, where, and why,” Reynolds added.
According to ‘People’, Levy shared that it felt like the production team was “meeting royalty,” before Reynolds jokingly said that he asked one of the members of Madonna’s team how to address her when meeting her.
“Like, am I allowed to just say, ‘Madonna?’” he recalled.
“Like, ‘Hello Madonna, I’m Ryan’.”
Reynolds also said that not only did Madonna agree to let them use the track (and it helped that her son was a fan of the first two ‘Deadpool’ films), she also offered them notes on the scene where it would be used.
“She gave a great note,” Reynolds said.
“She watched it, and I’m not kidding, said, ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t spot on.”
Levy added: “We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to implement her note… It made the sequence better.” (IANS)

Previous article
Janhvi Kapoor teases fans with teaser of peppy track Shaukan from Ulajh
Next article
Ananya Panday opts for random ear piercing, calls it ‘cute’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Nadal falls to Nuno Borges in Nordea Open final

BASTAD, (Sweden) July 21: Rafael Nadal’s winning run at the clay-court Nordea Open ended Sunday when the Spaniard...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Yuki Bhambri wins ATP Tour tournament doubles title

GSTAAD, (Switzerland) July 21: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett clinched the men’s doubles title...
SPORTS

Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, (USA) July 21: Legendary Indian tennis players, Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj, the heroes of many a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of her kids’ summer adventures

Grammy-winning musician John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are enjoying a delightful summer with their four kids....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nadal falls to Nuno Borges in Nordea Open final

SPORTS 0
BASTAD, (Sweden) July 21: Rafael Nadal’s winning run at...

Yuki Bhambri wins ATP Tour tournament doubles title

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
GSTAAD, (Switzerland) July 21: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his...

Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

SPORTS 0
NEWPORT, (USA) July 21: Legendary Indian tennis players, Leander...
Load more

Popular news

Nadal falls to Nuno Borges in Nordea Open final

SPORTS 0
BASTAD, (Sweden) July 21: Rafael Nadal’s winning run at...

Yuki Bhambri wins ATP Tour tournament doubles title

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
GSTAAD, (Switzerland) July 21: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his...

Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

SPORTS 0
NEWPORT, (USA) July 21: Legendary Indian tennis players, Leander...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img