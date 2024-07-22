Monday, July 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Biden quits prez race, backs Kamala Harris

By: Agencies

Washington, July 21: In a stunning decision, embattled US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.
Biden’s decision to nominate Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in a post on X.
In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the race, Trump described Biden as “the worst president by far in the history of our country.” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson urged President Biden to resign from office shortly after the president announced he would not seek reelection.
“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” Johnson, a prominent Republican, said in a statement posted on X.
Biden’s decision, four months before the polls, follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month. (PTI)

Previous article
Israeli army intercepts Houthi missile targeting Eilat amid rising Red Sea tensions
