Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2023-24 in Parliament today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 22: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the Economic Survey 2023-24 on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

 

The document has been prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser.

 

It is a report card on the economy and presents the growth outlook. The survey gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and policy challenges.

 

The Economic Survey provides statistical information and analysis on various sectors of the economy as well as data on employment, GDP growth, inflation, and the budget deficit.

 

The Ministry of Finance said in a post on X on Sunday that Chief Economic Adviser Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran will address the media in the afternoon after the Economic Survey 2023-24 is presented in the Lok Sabha.

 

The survey usually comes out on January 31, a day before the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget. As per the norm laid out in the Constitution, in election years, the government presents a shorter report titled ‘The Indian Economy – A Review’ and tables an interim budget in February.

 

This year’s Budget will be keenly watched as several major economies in the world have been struggling. India, on the other hand, has retained its tag as the fastest-growing economy/.

 

The Economic Survey will be presented at a time when the IMF has just raised its economic growth forecast for the country for FY25 to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent projected in April. In June, the Reserve Bank of India revised the growth forecast to 7.2 from 7 per cent. According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, if the average growth India recorded over the three years is seen, the average comes to 8.3 per cent. In the current year, they have given a projection of 7.2 per cent growth.

 

The Union Budget will focus on supporting consumption via higher allocation for the rural economy, welfare schemes, and agriculture with higher allocations for schemes like PMAY and MNREGA, according to rating agencies. It expects a focus on manufacturing and capex to continue as the government is likely to retain its interim budget’s target of capex and an increase in PLI allocation to more labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather footwear and toys to aid job creation. (IANS)

Previous article
Karnataka man arrested on conversion bid complaint by Hindu devotees
Next article
Union Budget: India to give further push to green energy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 46 on Monday, shared...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynshngain N...
NATIONAL

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to meet deadlines, and it's never appropriate to waste time...
NATIONAL

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery exchanges on the very first day on Monday, as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood...

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...
Load more

Popular news

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood...

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img