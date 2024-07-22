Group objects to moving of crucial road from Williamnagar to Mawshynrut

TURA, July 21: The Achik State People’s Front (Williamnagar regional unit) has written to the SDO of PWD – Williamnagar expressing their objection to the movement of a PMGSY road between Rongjeng – Adokgre – Bamil from the district of East Garo Hills (Williamnagar Division) to the district of South West Khasi Hills (Mawsyhnrut).

In the complaint submitted on Saturday, the organisation claimed the road was a crucial link for transportation, commerce and daily commuting. They felt that the transfer of the road would not only hinder these activities but also development efforts of the region.

“The transfer of this road to another division will deprive our community of the resources and attention required for such advancement. It is essential that the government understands the unique needs that allow for local PWD management of such infrastructure,” felt the organization.

The ASPF has sought the rescinding of the order to transfer the road to another division for the sake of development and well being of the local community.