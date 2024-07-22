Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Rabindranath Tagore Club launches 14th inter-Shillong cultural event

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 21: The 14th edition of the ‘Inter-Shillong Cultural Event’ was inaugurated on Sunday by Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban. The opening day featured a Rabindra Sangeet Competition and a Folk Song Competition, both held at the Laban Assamese Girls Higher Secondary School in Laban, Shillong.
The Rabindra Sangeet competition was judged by a distinguished panel consisting of Ruma Dhar, Sanchita Chakraborty, and Joyeeta Das.
The Folk Song competition featured judges Paromita Paul, Abhijit Das, and Dhananjoy Goswami. Before the Folk Song competition commenced, Seraphine Mawlong and her team performed a special Khasi group folk song, setting the tone for the event.
Looking ahead, the club will organise solo dance competition on Tagore song and solo dance on any state folk song competition on July 28, at the same venue.

Previous article
Group objects to moving of crucial road from Williamnagar to Mawshynrut
Next article
Attendees at the 4th installation ceremony of Rotary Club of Cherry Blossom, Shillong, held on Friday. President Gunjan Singhania and the Board of Directors were formally installed during the meeting. Past District Governor Manas Chaudhuri was the chief guest on the occasion.
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is examining the recent judgment by the single bench...
MEGHALAYA

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) of the Northeastern states have unanimously...
MEGHALAYA

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday said while the state government examines various mechanisms...
MEGHALAYA

TMC undecided on contesting Gambegre bypoll

SHILLONG, July 21: The Trinamool Congress has gone quiet about the Gambegre by-polls with the state unit yet...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)...

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and...

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on...
Load more

Popular news

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)...

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and...

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img