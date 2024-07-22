Rabindranath Tagore Club launches 14th inter-Shillong cultural event

SHILLONG, July 21: The 14th edition of the ‘Inter-Shillong Cultural Event’ was inaugurated on Sunday by Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban. The opening day featured a Rabindra Sangeet Competition and a Folk Song Competition, both held at the Laban Assamese Girls Higher Secondary School in Laban, Shillong.

The Rabindra Sangeet competition was judged by a distinguished panel consisting of Ruma Dhar, Sanchita Chakraborty, and Joyeeta Das.

The Folk Song competition featured judges Paromita Paul, Abhijit Das, and Dhananjoy Goswami. Before the Folk Song competition commenced, Seraphine Mawlong and her team performed a special Khasi group folk song, setting the tone for the event.

Looking ahead, the club will organise solo dance competition on Tagore song and solo dance on any state folk song competition on July 28, at the same venue.