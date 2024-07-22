Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

TMC undecided on contesting Gambegre bypoll

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 21: The Trinamool Congress has gone quiet about the Gambegre by-polls with the state unit yet to hold a meeting on the issue and the party’s central leadership appearing uninterested.
“We have not received any instructions from the party headquarters. We do not know when the state unit will call a meeting but it depends on the probable date of declaring the date for the by-election,” state TMC chief, Charles Pyngrope said.
Asked about the names of a few probable TMC candidates doing the rounds, he said: “Nobody has come forward yet. I have also heard (speculations) but we can declare the name of a candidate after we get the clearance from the headquarters.”
He was evasive about the possibility of the party contesting the Gambegre seat. “We have a relatively strong presence in the Garo Hills. Whether we are going to field a candidate or not is a decision that the state alone cannot take,” he said.
The Gambegre seat fell vacant after the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma on June 10 following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Tura parliamentary seat.
According to reports, the TMC is likely to field former MLA Zenith Sangma’s wife Sadhiarani M Sangma for the bypoll given that she contested the seat twice in the past and lost by a small margin.
Sadhiarani is the sitting GHADC MDC from the Dengnakpara constituency. She lost the 2023 Assembly election from Gambegre to Saleng A Sangma by a margin of 2,871 votes.

Previous article
Another group of 40 students return to state from B’desh
Next article
KSU vows to continue drive against labourers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is examining the recent judgment by the single bench...
MEGHALAYA

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) of the Northeastern states have unanimously...
MEGHALAYA

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday said while the state government examines various mechanisms...
MEGHALAYA

Another group of 40 students return to state from B’desh

SHILLONG, July 21: A fresh group of 198 students, including 40 from Meghalaya, have been successfully evacuated from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)...

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and...

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on...
Load more

Popular news

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)...

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and...

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img