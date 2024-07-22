Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KSU vows to continue drive against labourers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 21: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday said while the state government examines various mechanisms to check illegal migration, it will continue with its drive against migrant labourers and “illegal immigrants”.
The KSU said it detected over 2,500 migrant workers who failed to prove their Indian nationality. The union said the persons were found not possessing EPIC, PAN or Aadhaar cards.
“The state government has said that ILP is still under the examination of the central government. If all these mechanisms such as MRSSA and ILP are under examination, then what kind of mechanism should we implement? We will adopt some strategy to assist the state government,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar told reporters.
He said the KSU will keep checking the documents of migrant workers and pressuring the state government to implement MRSSA.
Recently, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had stated that the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 does not have any provisions for work permits, but it has a provision for registration of labourers by the contractors or by the employers if they are five or more and going to come to the state from outside.
Marngar said, “Work permit is a short form there. There was an amendment to the Meghalaya Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Rules in 2011. Just to call a work permit an easy name does not matter; the function and implementation of that existing law is more important.”
Reminding that the KSU has already asked the state government to implement the existing laws of the state in letter and spirit, he said, “The CM said they will examine. Let the government continue to examine and we will continue to check”.
The much-anticipated July 19 talks between the leaders of the KSU and Sangma on the checking of labourers and “illegal immigrants” failed.
While Sangma pointed out that no one can legally check the documents of the labourers and as such, 10 cases were filed against individuals and pressure groups, the KSU vowed to continue with their drive.

Previous article
TMC undecided on contesting Gambegre bypoll
Next article
10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is examining the recent judgment by the single bench...
MEGHALAYA

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) of the Northeastern states have unanimously...
MEGHALAYA

TMC undecided on contesting Gambegre bypoll

SHILLONG, July 21: The Trinamool Congress has gone quiet about the Gambegre by-polls with the state unit yet...
MEGHALAYA

Another group of 40 students return to state from B’desh

SHILLONG, July 21: A fresh group of 198 students, including 40 from Meghalaya, have been successfully evacuated from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)...

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and...

TMC undecided on contesting Gambegre bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The Trinamool Congress has gone quiet...
Load more

Popular news

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)...

10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and...

TMC undecided on contesting Gambegre bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 21: The Trinamool Congress has gone quiet...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img