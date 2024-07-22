Monday, July 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

By: Agencies

Date:

Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the implementation of Central Schemes, the Centre Scheme Pass or Fail Campaign was on Monday launched by BJP Vice President and GHADC MDC Bernard N Marak in Tura.

“Knowing the people are being deprived of the facilities provided by the Center Government, we have started a “CENTER SCHEME PASS-or-FAIL CAMPAIGN” in Garo Hills. This campaign aims to aware the people of the Center Schemes and then people are asked to declare whether the implementation of the Center Scheme by the State Government is “PASS-or-FAIL”,” the MDC informed in a statement.

According to Bernard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced more than 200 schemes for the poor and the youths but most of the villagers were deprived of even the basic facilities.

“We are also conducting a survey of the Center Schemes in Gambegre before the bye election and we found that schemes were politically manipulated. False report of incomplete projects was also submitted to the Center Government by some departments. People, in general are deprived of the basic facilities like water, house. toilet, road, free rice, wages, good schools, medical facilities etc which were provided by the Center Government for the welfare of the people but ground reality was not as visualised by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“People have also been made to believe that Center did not provide the basic schemes whereas the concerned departments in the State have not done much for the people and grossly violated the guidelines of the schemes,” claimed the Tura MDC.

Bernard, while informing that the matter was being taken up with the centre government and the departments concerned warned that legal steps might have to be taken based on the complaints received from the villagers.

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 
