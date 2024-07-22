Monday, July 22, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, HemaNayak, convened a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) at the DRDA conference hall, Ampati on Monday.
Besides department-wise review of the status of schemes and projects being implemented in the district, other departmental and inter-departmental issues and challenges on the ground that can be resolved at the district level were taken up during the day-long meeting.
Among other issues, the Deputy Commissioner was deeply concerned over the education scenario in the district including the alarming dropout rate among school children and the dismal performance in SSLC exams. She asserted that immediate and stringent action should be taken by the department concerned as well as the district stakeholders as a whole to bring about a turnaround in the concerned sector.
The meeting facilitated by Planning Department, South West Garo Hills, was held in the presence of senior officials of the district administration, BDOs and all the district heads of the line departments and agencies.
