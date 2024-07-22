Monday, July 22, 2024
Business

Wipro shares nosedived over 9 pc after missed earnings expectations

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 22: Shares of IT major Wipro nosedived on Monday by nearly 9.3 per cent over missed expectations in its April-June quarter results and a weak guidance for the next quarter.

 

Wipro’s stock closed Rs 51.85 down at Rs 505.35, after it reported a one per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its consolidated revenue in the results declared on Friday.

 

According to brokerages, the early recovery in discretionary demand could potentially boost Wipro’s future performance.

 

For the September quarter, Wipro expects revenue growth to be between minus one per cent to one per cent in constant currency terms.

 

Nuvama expects Wipro to continue underperforming its peers. It has maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on Wipro.

 

Meanwhile, Citi has maintained its ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 495.

 

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley is ‘underweight’ on Wipro with a price target of Rs 459.

 

Wipro reported a 4.6 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,003 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY25), as revenue dropped 3.8 per cent to Rs 21,964 crore.

 

The company added 337 employees during the quarter, reversing the trend of declining headcount after six quarters. (IANS)

NATIONAL

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department, the Infiltration Department of Ri Bhoi District, and the...
NATIONAL

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent GDP growth rate "is doable" for India despite the...
NATIONAL

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday convicted former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh...
News Alert

Mizoram’s Aizawl to become 4th state capital in NE to have rail link by next year 

Shillong, July 22: Mizoram’s Aizawl would be the fourth capital city in the northeast region to come under...

