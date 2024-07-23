Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Deadline to avail Centre’s EV promotion scheme ends July 31

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 23: The government on Tuesday said the last date of its Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which aims to provide further impetus to the green mobility and development of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem in the country, is July 31.

 

The scheme’s duration was 4 months (April 1 till July 31) with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. “Total payout under the demand incentive is limited to Rs 493.55 crore (supporting 3,72,215 vehicles).

 

In case the funds for the Scheme or its relevant sub-components are exhausted prior to July 31, 2024, then the Scheme or its relevant sub-components will be closed accordingly, and no further claims will be entertained under the EMPS 2024, said the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

 

The claims submitted under the scheme will be incentivised on a first-come-first-serve basis.

 

The EVs eligible for incentivisation under EMPS 2024 scheme must be manufactured and registered within the validity period of EMPS 2024 certificate. “The subsidies for demand incentive are eligible for e-2w and e-3w sold and registered until the funds are available or the number of vehicles supported reaches the maximum number or until July 31, 2024, whichever comes first,” the ministry said.

 

The two-wheeler industry is expected to sustain a steady volume growth rate of around 7 to 9 per cent in FY25, considering both domestic and export markets. The growth in FY25 is expected to be driven by higher electric vehicle (EV) sales supported by the government’s EMPS 2024, according to CareEdge Ratings.

 

In FY23, EV sales reached about 0.73 million units, accounting for 4.54 per cent of total two-wheeler sales, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year growth of 188 per cent. (IANS)

Previous article
Indian Oil hands over hydrogen fuel bus to Navy for test run
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Principal cyber security architect from Microsoft USA speaks on AI at USTM

Guwahati, July 23 : Generative AI is the next level of Artificial Intelligence and it will not directly...
INTERNATIONAL

Noose tightens around Imran Khan’s PTI for spreading ‘digital terrorism’

Shillong, July 23: The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and the military establishment could further tighten its grip on...
NATIONAL

Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 23: The Union Budget 2024-25 has allocated Rs 6.22 lakh crore for the Ministry of...
Business

Budget to benefit all segments of society, says PM Modi

Shillong, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2024-25 would ensure inclusive growth,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Principal cyber security architect from Microsoft USA speaks on AI at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 23 : Generative AI is the next...

Noose tightens around Imran Khan’s PTI for spreading ‘digital terrorism’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and...

Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: The Union Budget 2024-25 has...
Load more

Popular news

Principal cyber security architect from Microsoft USA speaks on AI at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 23 : Generative AI is the next...

Noose tightens around Imran Khan’s PTI for spreading ‘digital terrorism’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 23: The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and...

Budget hikes defence allocation by 4.79 pc to Rs 6.22 lakh crore

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: The Union Budget 2024-25 has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img