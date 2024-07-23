Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Technology

Indian Oil hands over hydrogen fuel bus to Navy for test run

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 23: Indian Oil has handed over a state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel cell bus to the Indian Navy for trials and performance testing as part of the government’s green initiative.

 

The event held at the Nau Sena Bhavan in the national capital was marked by the signing of an MoU between Indian Oil and the Indian Navy to pioneer the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility.

 

Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Indian Oil Chairman S.M. Vaidya, and senior officials were present at the event.

 

“We will be testing one of the hydrogen buses and looking forward to deploying environment-friendly transportation in larger numbers, and I must thank Indian Oil for choosing the Indian Navy as their partner,” the Navy chief said. The Indian Oil Chairman said: “As we continue to support our defence forces with innovative, forward-looking solutions that cater to tomorrow’s needs. Indian Oil has been leading the way in advancing Green hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.”

 

The project will assess the performance of fuel-cell electric buses for public transit in the demanding climatic conditions of the Delhi NCR region, analysing the impact of local fuel and air quality on the performance of fuel-cell systems and vehicles. Additionally, it will evaluate the effectiveness, longevity, and operational reliability of fuel cell buses intended for public fleet utilization, according to an Indian Oil statement.

 

Indian Oil is currently operating 15 fuel cell buses in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, accumulating a total mileage of 300,000 kilometres, where each bus is expected to run at least 20,000 km. This initiative aims to promote hydrogen and fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility, positioning the Indian Navy as a pioneer in evaluating this technology in collaboration with Indian Oil, the premier energy company of India. (IANS)

Previous article
CrowdStrike bug hit 8.5 mn Windows devices, says Microsoft
