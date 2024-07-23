FKJGP vows to continue document checking drive

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 22: After the KSU, the FKJGP has now asserted that they would continue their ongoing drive to check labour and trading license of migrant workers until and unless a mechanism to deal with influx and illegal immigration is put in place.

FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit said they have been compelled to conduct the checking drive since the government was sitting idle on their demands for implementation of ILP or MRSSA.

He said they were neither surprised nor fazed over the police summons against the members of the group, and reiterated that they would continue the checking drive from time to time in various localities, particularly those suspected of harbouring illegal migrants.

It may be added here that the KSU on Sunday had said that it will continue with its drive against migrant labourers and illegal immigrants.