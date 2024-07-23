Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

FKJGP vows to continue document checking drive

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 22: After the KSU, the FKJGP has now asserted that they would continue their ongoing drive to check labour and trading license of migrant workers until and unless a mechanism to deal with influx and illegal immigration is put in place.
FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit said they have been compelled to conduct the checking drive since the government was sitting idle on their demands for implementation of ILP or MRSSA.
He said they were neither surprised nor fazed over the police summons against the members of the group, and reiterated that they would continue the checking drive from time to time in various localities, particularly those suspected of harbouring illegal migrants.
It may be added here that the KSU on Sunday had said that it will continue with its drive against migrant labourers and illegal immigrants.

Previous article
Govt to appoint over 200 nurses: Ampareen
Next article
HANM to move Centre over pending ILP, border dispute and language demands
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Harris braces for winning party ticket

Washington, July 22: Kamala Harris has said she plans to “earn and win” the Democratic presidential nomination to...
SALANTINI JANERA

Garo Hills-o ‘Pass or Fail Campaign’-ko BJP a·bachengata

TURA: Ma·mong sorkarini on·atenggipa scheme-rangko manderang man·jaenga ine nikenba, Garo Hills-o ‘Centre Scheme Pass or Fail Campaign’-ko a·bachengataha...
SALANTINI JANERA

Gital bikotgipa Batabari Block-ko chu·gimik chalaikujaenga: AMMSU

TURA: 2022 bilsio a·dok sorkarini songe on·gipa Batabari C&RD Block-ko da·onan chalaichipkujaengani a·sel dingtang dingtang kamrangko ka·anio neng·nikanirangko...
SALANTINI JANERA

RTI-na aganchakaniko on·chipja ine Health dept-ni kosako CIC-na badi ka·a

TURA: Sal 70 batpilahaoba Right to Information (RTI) Act-ni ning·o sing·sandianirangna aganchakaniko on·chipkujaenga ine Garo Hills-ni social activist...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Harris braces for winning party ticket

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 22: Kamala Harris has said she plans...

Garo Hills-o ‘Pass or Fail Campaign’-ko BJP a·bachengata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Ma·mong sorkarini on·atenggipa scheme-rangko manderang man·jaenga ine nikenba,...

Gital bikotgipa Batabari Block-ko chu·gimik chalaikujaenga: AMMSU

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: 2022 bilsio a·dok sorkarini songe on·gipa Batabari C&RD...
Load more

Popular news

Harris braces for winning party ticket

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 22: Kamala Harris has said she plans...

Garo Hills-o ‘Pass or Fail Campaign’-ko BJP a·bachengata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Ma·mong sorkarini on·atenggipa scheme-rangko manderang man·jaenga ine nikenba,...

Gital bikotgipa Batabari Block-ko chu·gimik chalaikujaenga: AMMSU

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: 2022 bilsio a·dok sorkarini songe on·gipa Batabari C&RD...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img