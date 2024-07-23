HANM to move Centre over pending ILP, border dispute and language demands

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, July 22: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) has decided to again knock on the door of the central government over the pending demands for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and resolution of the long-pending border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

This come at a time when the KSU claims that it has pushed back more than 2,500 migrant workers from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills for failing to prove their nationality as they did not possess EPIC, Aadhaar or PAN cards.

The KSU has also vowed to continue its drive against all migrant labourers without work permits and ‘illegal migrants’ from Khasi-Jaintia Hills to put pressure on the government to implement ILP in Meghalaya.

Speaking to media persons at Mawkyrwat, HANM president, Lamphrang Kharbani said the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter to the HANM, has informed that it has directed the Central Division to look into the issue of the pending border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

“With regard to the demand to include the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, the Government of India has assured to do the needful, which shows that it will happen but we do not know when it will happen,” Kharbani said.

“Regarding the demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya, the Government of India did not say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ which is very doubtful. Therefore, we have decided that we will visit Delhi again to follow up on the issue of ILP which the people of our state have been waiting for long,” Kharbani added.