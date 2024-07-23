Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Governor inaugurates KHADC library

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 23: The Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) finally has a library. The library of the council which is located in the Legislative Building, was inaugurated by Governor, Phagu Chauhan today.

While speaking to reporters after the inauguration, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informed that it was really a great honour for the council to officially have its own library after a long wait of 73 years.

The main treasure of this library is the proceeding of the first sitting of the erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Autonomous Councils which held in 1952. The other treasure of the library is the book titled “Khasia Language” written by late Rev W Pyrse which was published way in 1885.

He revealed that there was an engagement between the Executive Committee (EC) and office of the Chairman of the council for the past few months on the need to set up a full- fledged library of the council.

The KHADC CEM also revealed that the plan to expand the library is already in the pipeline since the present space is too small.

Informing that the council will earmark a budget for the expansion of the library, Syiem also informed that they had already approached the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Culture to help in allocating funds to the council for the library expansion.

He also informed that they would also try to digitize the library and also try to create an archive to preserve the Acts and regulations which were passed by the council during the past many years.

“At present all the books and content which are there in the library are manual. We have already asked the librarian to get more books,” KHADC CEM said.

Syiem said that the library would be open for the general public besides the scholars for  their research work.

 

Previous article
TAI grateful for budget proposal to provide Rs 1000 cr for PMCSPY
Next article
Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Union Budget: Increased allocation for Khelo India draws positive response

New Delhi, July 23:  Sports industry watchers on Saturday welcomed the government's decision to allocate increased funds for...
INTERNATIONAL

Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

Ahmedabad, July 23: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday visited...
INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’

Washington, July 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured the support of the majority of Democratic delegates who...
Business

TAI grateful for budget proposal to provide Rs 1000 cr for PMCSPY

  Guwahati, July 23 : The Union Finance Minister has projected budget proposals for FY: 2024-25 that are strong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Union Budget: Increased allocation for Khelo India draws positive response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23:  Sports industry watchers on Saturday...

Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 23: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck...

Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured...
Load more

Popular news

Union Budget: Increased allocation for Khelo India draws positive response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23:  Sports industry watchers on Saturday...

Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 23: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck...

Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img