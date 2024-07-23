TAI grateful for budget proposal to provide Rs 1000 cr for PMCSPY

Guwahati, July 23 : The Union Finance Minister has projected budget proposals for FY: 2024-25 that are strong on employment and skill development, boosting rural economy, capital expenditure, has provided fillip for certain sectors like promotion of tourism, clean energy and adopting a new policy towards upgrading digital infrastructures in various spheres such as agriculture etc, states leading tea planters’, according to the Tea Association of India (TAI).

The TAI says, “It is grateful for the scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY)’ devised for the welfare of Tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal. As proposed earlier in the Budget Speech of 2021-22, Rs. 1,000 crores will be provided for the same and is aimed at making need-based interventions in tea garden areas for interalia strengthening provisions of education and health services to the tea workers. The scheme will be implemented in the period of FY 2024-25 and 2025-26.”

“Under “Productivity and resilience Agriculture” proposals for Agriculture resilience, release of new climate resilience verities and Digital public infrastructure are proposed, which will surely boost the rural economy of the country.

“The Government has particularly emphasised on “Employment and Skilling”. Different Skilling programmes along with schemes for Skilling loan with guarantee from Government promoted Fund and Educational loan will help creating efficient workforce in the future. The Tea industry will also be benefitted from the same.

“Development of Digital and Banking infrastructure in the Tea growing regions have been a constant demand of the Tea industry for several years. Announcement of “Bank Branches in North Eastern region” is a positive step towards this direction.

The announcement of continuation of PMAY and PMGSY will surely benefit the rural population including the Tea Garden population,” the states the TAI.

The TAI has welcomed the proactive step of the Government in addressing the “Economic Policy Framework” by proposing to initiate and incentivize reforms for (1) improving productivity of factors of production, and (2) facilitating markets and sectors to become more efficient. These reforms will cover all factors of production, namely land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship, and technology as an enabler of improving total factor productivity and bridging inequality.