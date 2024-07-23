Guwahati maths prodigy Ananda Bhaduri shines at Int’l Maths Olympiad

Guwahati, July 23: For wannabe maths wizards aspiring to excel in the art solving mathematical problems quickly, or for that matter, school students looking to overcome their fear of numbers, 18-year-old maths prodigy, Ananda Bhaduri of Guwahati, is someone to look up to for motivation.

Ananda, who recently completed his Class XII at Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti here, has won the gold medal at the just concluded 65th edition of the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in the United Kingdom. Three other students – Adhitya Mangudy (Grade 11 from Pune), Kanav Talwar (Grade 10 from Noida), and Rushil Mathur (Grade 12 from Mumbai) – also bagged gold medals.

The six-member Indian contingent of high school students, of which Ananda was a part of, was ranked fourth (after USA, China and South Korea) securing four gold medals, one silver medal and one honourable mention, which is the country’s best performance ever in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

As it is, Ananda has both national and international recognition to his credit over the years. In fact, he had prepared for the Indian National Mathematics Olympiad and the International Mathematical Olympiad during the COVID-19 pandemic days itself.

He was one of the top 30 students selected for the IMO training through the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education – TIFR.

In a media interview a couple of years back, Ananda said he loved mathematics, especially proof-based mathematics and geometry. “I used to read books on maths and problem solving gave me a lot of satisfaction,” the Guwahati lad had said.

He also had a message for all those who neglect or fear mathematics. “Don’t memorise, don’t be a robot. Try to understand what you are doing,” Ananda, then 16, had said in the interview.

When contacted by this correspondent, Ananda’s mother, Dr Nabanita Mitra, an independent researcher and a visiting faculty at TISS Guwahati, said, “While Ananda has been a voracious reader of English books and used to write a lot from a tender age, his passion for mathematics was ignited by his elder brother Maitreya, who is currently doing his undergraduate studies in Maths at IISc, Bangalore,” Dr Mitra says.

“The siblings used to discuss a lot and indulge in advanced maths and problem solving. Besides, a major role was also played by online forums during the pandemic, apart from his profound reading habits. Besides, his father, Dr Purandar Bhaduri, a professor at IIT-Guwahati, has a good collection of books. So, Ananda was born into a house full of books as well as CDs of western classical music. He is as passionate as his father (if not more) about western classical music,” she says.

About his aim in life, his mother says that he wants to pursue undergraduate studies in mathematics, and thereafter doctoral studies in mathematics. “He will remain in academics,” she adds.

Ananda’s parents came to know about their son’s feat in the evening of July 19, when he had sent a text message about the confirmation of his gold medal at IMO.

“Next day, he called me to tell me that the entire team had done well. This competition took place at the University of Bath, and more than the achievement, he talked about the ambience at Bath and the food there. He was very relaxed. So, while I can’t quite say that it is a dream come true…. It is his deep love for maths and commitment that has seen him through. The family is very happy,” Dr Mitra says.

She further informed that her son would be reaching Guwahati around midnight on Tuesday.

“The school is extremely proud and happy with Ananda’s achievement.,” Dr Diganta Halder, principal of Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti, told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

“The honourable chief minister of Assam, and many other distinguished personalities across India, congratulated Ananda and extended their best wishes,” Dr Halder said.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’, the chief minister wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to Assam’s son, Master Ananda Bhaduri on clinching a Gold at the International Maths Olympiad and being part of the Indian team as they achieved its best ever ranking at the Olympiad. Congratulations to all the other winners from the Indian squad for their tremendous performance. Their achievements will inspire lakhs of students to shed their fear of Maths and embrace it wholeheartedly.”