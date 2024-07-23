Tuesday, July 23, 2024
SPORTS

Torak, Larry appointed as coach, observer for Paris

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 22: Two former pugilits from Meghalaya – Torak Kharpran Sun and Larry Kharpran Sun – have been selected as a coach and an observer respectively in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. “This Prestigious Selection is a testament to their dedication, hard work and exceptional talent in the field of Boxing,” a press release by the Meghalaya Boxing Association said on Monday.
While Torak will be part of the Indian boxing contingent as one of the coaching staff, Larry on the other hand has been selected as an observer for the boxing event in the Paris Games.
“We are immensely proud of both of them and their incredible accomplishment,” General Secretary of the Meghalaya Boxing Association Dondor Marwein said. “Their selection to the Olympic team is a reflection of their unwavering commitment and passion for Boxing. Their selection is an honour for the Boxing fraternity in particular and the State as a whole, we express our gratitude to the Boxing Federation of India and we are confident that they will represent the country with honour and distinction on the world stage” he added.
Torak, a former national and international boxing champion, took up coaching as his professional after his playing career. He is currently a boxing coach at SAI Itanagar.
Larry, who is also a former national boxing champion, is a state boxing coach working at the Sports Department and has been involving with boxing in Meghalaya for many decades. He also serves as the joint secretary of Boxing Federation of India and Technical Director of Meghalaya Boxing Association.

