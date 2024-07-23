Tuesday, July 23, 2024
IOC awards Bindra with Olympic Order

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 22: Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra has been awarded with Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for his outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.
The award ceremony will be held during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10, a day before the closing of the Olympics.
“It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement,” IOC President wrote in a letter addressed to Bindra and dated July 20.
The Olympic Order is the highest award of the IOC, given for distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement. It is awarded to recognize an individual who has illustrated the Olympic ideal through his/her action, has achieved remarkable merit in the sporting world, or has rendered outstanding services to the Olympic cause, either through his own personal achievement or his contribution to the development of sport.
Nominations are proposed by the Olympic Orders Council and decided upon by the Executive Board.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Bindra on being awarded with the Olympic Order.
“Congratulations to @Abhinav_Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement!,” he wrote on ‘X’.
“His achievement fills us with pride and is truly well-deserved. His name alone has inspired generations of shooters and Olympians.” Bindra, now 41, became India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist when he won the men’s 10m air rifle event at 2008 Beijing Games.
He was a member of the Athlete Committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) from 2010 to 2020, serving as its Chair from 2014. He has been a member of the IOC Athlete Commission since 2018. (PTI)

