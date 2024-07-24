Wednesday, July 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Government to support national award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 24: Meghalaya’s Minister for Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh, announced  today that the state government would provide necessary assistance and recognition to National Award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma.

Lyngdoh stated that Sangma’s name would also be considered for the Meghalaya Day Award, which has a category dedicated to art and culture.

Sangma’s film, Rapture, won national acclaim and was screened in over 100 theaters in France. However, he faced challenges in screening the film in his home state due to lack of financial support from the government.

In a significant development, Lyngdoh informed that a portion of the Art and Culture building at U Soso Tham auditorium would be converted to a Cineplex, providing local filmmakers with a permanent venue to showcase their work.

This move is expected to boost the local film industry and provide opportunities for talented filmmakers like Sangma to showcase their talent. The government’s support is a welcome step towards promoting art and culture in the state.

GSU moves PHE official over poor JJM implementation  
