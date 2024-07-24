Wednesday, July 24, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

GSU moves PHE official over poor JJM implementation  

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 24: The GSU from Siju in south Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to the Executive Engineer of the PHE in Baghmara alleging the improper implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) (RWS) project in the area.

In its complaint to the official, the union claimed that there was improper implementation of the project in several rural villages including Siju Asakbanda, Siju Do’bakkol, Siju Mandal Gittok, Siju Bazar area and Siju Ariteka.

“Many households in these villages have not received water pipeline connections, while some beneficiaries have been given tap water without household connections. Solar pumps in some villages are non functional. Villages like Siju Mandal Gittok and Siju Bazar area have not seen any water pipeline laying. It has also been learnt that Siju mandal Gittok has been completely excluded from the scheme,” the union claimed.

The union, while seeking the official’s intervention to address the issue on the matter has also demanded strong legal action against all those responsible for the whole mess.

