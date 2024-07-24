Wednesday, July 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Soldier injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Kupwara succumbs to injuries

By: Agencies

Srinagar, July 24: The soldier injured in an encounter with the terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Officials identified the soldier as Dilawar Singh of 28 Rashtriya Rifles.

He was injured in the gunfight with the terrorists in the Kowut Trumkhan forests of the district. One terrorist has been killed in this ongoing gunfight so far although the body is yet to be recovered.

Security forces had started a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in Kowut, Trumkhan forests of Kupwara district on Tuesday evening after getting information about the presence of terrorists there.

Officials said as the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering the encounter. Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps posted on X, “OP KOWUT-Kupwara Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on days leading upto 23 July 24.”

“On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress,” the Army further said in the post.

Security forces have launched aggressive operations against the terrorists after a group of foreign mercenaries carried out ambushes against the Army in the densely forested areas of the Jammu division. To eradicate terrorism from these otherwise peaceful areas, over 4,000 Army personnel drawn from elite Commando forces and those trained in mountain warfare have been deployed in the Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

IANS

Previous article
Fake Army officer caught in 101 Area, Shillong
Next article
18 killed as plane crashes in Nepal
