Fake Army officer caught in 101 Area, Shillong

Shillong, July 24: Based on input provided by Military Intelligence, Shillong, a suspicious individual caught in 101 Area, Shillong. The individual has been identified as Sarchehon Rongpi, s/o Prem Rongpi of Kiching Rongpi Village, Dokmoka, Karbi Anglong District, Assam, according to a Press release.

The individual impersonating himself as a military officer and has been roaming around various military stations in Indian Army Uniform. The individual having sensitive military photographs and videos including military convey, weapon like AK-47 Rifles and various military establishments on his mobile phone.

The individual caught by military intelligence and handed over to Meghalaya Police for further investigations.