Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Fake Army officer caught in 101 Area, Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 24: Based on input provided by Military Intelligence, Shillong, a suspicious individual caught in 101 Area, Shillong. The individual has been identified as  Sarchehon Rongpi, s/o Prem Rongpi of Kiching Rongpi Village, Dokmoka, Karbi Anglong District, Assam, according to a Press release.
The individual impersonating himself as a military officer and has been roaming around various military stations in Indian Army Uniform. The individual having sensitive military photographs and videos including military convey, weapon like AK-47 Rifles and various military establishments on his mobile phone.
The individual caught by military intelligence and handed over to Meghalaya Police for further investigations.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

