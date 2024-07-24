Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Terrorists in J&K will either land in jail or be sent to hell: Union Minister

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 24: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said on Wednesday that terrorists in J&K will either land in jail or be sent to hell.

 

While replying to a supplementary question asked by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha, Nityanand Rai said that the terrorists in J&amp;K will either land in jail or be sent to ‘Jahanum’ (Hell) while asserting that the government led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has a zero tolerance towards terrorists.

 

The minister said that the terror activities seen recently in J&amp;K would soon end.

 

“They will not succeed in their design. In the past few days, 28 terrorists have been killed in J&amp;K. Some security personnel have also lost their lives, which is very unfortunate,” he said.

 

Rai said the security forces have killed about 900 terrorists in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

 

The minister also said that between 2004 and 2014 when the UPA was ruling at the Centre, there were 7,217 incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which came down to 2,259 after the BJP was voted to power.

 

In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

“2,829 citizens and security personnel lost their lives between 2004 and 2014. This number has come down by 67 per cent since 2014. There is also a reduction of 69 per cent in terror incidents. People in Jammu and Kashmir are now living in a peaceful environment and there is a full guarantee of security,” the minister asserted in his reply.

 

Earlier, the minister said that after the abrogation of article 370, tourism had boomed in J&amp;K and during the first six months of the current year, over one crore tourists visited the union territory. (IANS)

Previous article
Centre to build 5,833 new EV charging stations along national highways
Next article
‘You are a woman, you don’t know anything’: Bihar CM to RJD MLA amid Assembly ruckus
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RBI tightens rules for domestic money transfers

Mumbai, July 24: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened the framework for domestic money transfers in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti & Kahwa

Mumbai, July 24: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan...
NATIONAL

Telangana MLA performs two emergency C-sections in flood-hit Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad, July 24: A Congress MLA in Telangana, who is also a surgeon, performed emergency caesarean sections on...
NATIONAL

Will further strengthen our friendship with India: Bhutanese PM after meeting Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, July 24: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday said...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RBI tightens rules for domestic money transfers

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 24: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)...

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti & Kahwa

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 24: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who...

Telangana MLA performs two emergency C-sections in flood-hit Bhadrachalam

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 24: A Congress MLA in Telangana, who...
Load more

Popular news

RBI tightens rules for domestic money transfers

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 24: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)...

Sara Ali Khan enjoys Kashmiri delicacies, relishes roti & Kahwa

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 24: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who...

Telangana MLA performs two emergency C-sections in flood-hit Bhadrachalam

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 24: A Congress MLA in Telangana, who...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img