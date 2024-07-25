Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Apply existing laws to check illegal entry, UDP tells govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Wednesday said the illegal flow of people into the state in the name of labourers cannot be allowed even as it asked the state government to curb the menace by implementing the existing laws and regulations.
UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said the trend is alarming for the state and its indigenous people. He was sharing his views on the exodus of migrant labourers amidst the checking of their documents by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).
Lyngdoh reminded that the government has in place all the rules, regulations and guidelines to deal with labourers, and companies and contractors hiring them.
He stressed that priority should be given to local labourers. At the same time, he acknowledged that there are some jobs that demand skilled professionals from outside.
He stressed the need to address the issue tactically and effectively.
The execution of some major infrastructure projects in the state, sanctioned by the central government, has been greatly affected by the ongoing checking of documents of migrant labourers by some pressure groups and subsequent exodus of over 2,500 labourers.
According to some contractors implementing the projects, nearly 90% of the labourers have left the state in the wake of vigilantism and resultant assault on them in some cases.
The pressure groups said they are checking the documents of the labourers as the government has failed to implement Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and Inner Line Permit.
The contractors said the labourers have always been the soft targets in Meghalaya. They said the situation has come to such a pass that the labourers are not willing to come back and work in Meghalaya.
The KSU drove out the labourers as they were allegedly found not possessing any documents to prove their nationality.

Previous article
Alleged spy held for impersonating army officer at HQ 101 Area
Next article
Nine groups vow to implement MRSSA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nine groups vow to implement MRSSA

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Nine pressure groups from Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills regions resolved on Wednesday...
MEGHALAYA

Alleged spy held for impersonating army officer at HQ 101 Area

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: In a peculiar case that has raised serious security concerns, a man has...
MEGHALAYA

‘Busy’ Shah to meet leaders of 10 Autonomous, Territorial Councils today

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Scheduled for Wednesday, a critical meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya, other Indian states in no-travel advisory of US

WASHINGTON, July 24: The United States has revised its travel advisory for India, highlighting specific regions with increased...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nine groups vow to implement MRSSA

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Nine pressure groups from...

Alleged spy held for impersonating army officer at HQ 101 Area

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: In a peculiar case...

‘Busy’ Shah to meet leaders of 10 Autonomous, Territorial Councils today

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Scheduled for Wednesday, a...
Load more

Popular news

Nine groups vow to implement MRSSA

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Nine pressure groups from...

Alleged spy held for impersonating army officer at HQ 101 Area

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: In a peculiar case...

‘Busy’ Shah to meet leaders of 10 Autonomous, Territorial Councils today

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Scheduled for Wednesday, a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img