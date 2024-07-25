Thursday, July 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Alleged spy held for impersonating army officer at HQ 101 Area

SHILLONG, July 24: In a peculiar case that has raised serious security concerns, a man has been detained by Army officials and handed over to the Meghalaya Police for impersonating a Captain of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment and is suspected of being a spy.
Meghalaya Police later confirmed the arrest of the individual, identified as Sarchehon Rongpi from Dokmoka, Karbi Anglong District, Assam. He was detained at Headquarters 101 Area on Monday following an alert from Military Intelligence in Shillong.
The suspect, who failed to produce any official ID to substantiate his claim of being an Army officer, was found roaming around various military stations dressed in an Indian Army uniform. During interrogation, sensitive military photographs and videos, including images of military convoys, weapons like AK-47 rifles, and various military establishments, were discovered on his mobile phone.
According to the FIR, the suspect kept changing the name of the Army unit he claimed to belong to. Initially, he stated he was from 119 TA Assam, then from the 15 Assam Regiment. However, all units he mentioned denied his affiliation. He later claimed to be a porter in Arunachal Pradesh, and subsequently a cook.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of his activities and any potential threat to national security.

Previous article
‘Busy’ Shah to meet leaders of 10 Autonomous, Territorial Councils today
Next article
Apply existing laws to check illegal entry, UDP tells govt
