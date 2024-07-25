CM opens block development complex in SWGH

Tura, July 25: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex at Betasing C&RD Block in South West Garo Hills. The event was graced by distinguished guests including A T Mondal, C&RD Minister and Minister of Power; MLAs Ian Botham Sangma (Salmanpara), Sanjay Sangma (Mahendraganj), and Subir Marak (Rangsakona); and MDC of Boldamgre, Stevie Marak. Various department heads and district officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for the swift completion of the project. Reflecting on the state of infrastructure when he took office in 2018, he highlighted the inadequacies in government offices, LP schools, PHC and CHCs. Sangma emphasized that while comprehensive change takes time, it is crucial to focus on improving grassroots infrastructure to ensure effective service delivery to the public.

He announced the sanctioning of new offices for most departments and anticipated the inauguration of multiple infrastructures within the year. The Chief Minister urged the administration to create waiting areas for the public and incorporate facilities like rainwater harvesting and solar power in office premises. He encouraged BDOs and Block officers to provide exceptional service despite the pressures of their work, stressing that it is their dedication and commitment that will truly benefit the public.

“The building is just a structure; it is the quality of service, dedication, and kindness of the officials that makes the difference,” Sangma remarked. He called on officials to be courteous and assist the public to the best of their abilities, despite challenges. He also urged the public to cooperate with government officials, acknowledging the pressures they face. Sangma noted that Meghalaya’s strong performance has led to increased central funding, though occasional delays may occur.

C&RD Minister A T Mondal praised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for his leadership and commitment to improving grassroots infrastructure. He noted that the new BDO office marks a significant milestone, addressing the lack of proper infrastructure at the grassroots level. Mondal assured the public that their issues would be addressed through the block offices and emphasized the importance of linking Aadhaar to access necessary schemes.