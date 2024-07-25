Amit Shah assures NE tribal council to resolve issues through 125th Constitution Amendment Bill

Shillong, July 25: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Thursday assured the ten autonomous councils (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) from the Northeast to resolve all their issues and concerns on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019 which proposes to amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

While speaking to reporters after meeting the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, TIPRA Motha chief, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the Union Home Minister has assured them that they will be addressing all the issues which they have raised by August 25.

According to him, the Union Home Minister also told them that any agreement or accord which was signed when another government was in place will be honoured because it is not an agreement by the BJP or Congress since it is being done by the Government of India.

“We are happy because of the positive attitude of the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Debbarma however observed that the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019 may be different for the Autonomous Councils (ACs) or Territorial Councils (TCs) in Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram or Tripura.

“But all our problems will be individually heard by a committee and will be addressed so that there is a solution which is amicable. The most important thing is we do not want to have a confrontation. We want to give rights to our people and community. This is how we progress and we will welcome it in a positive manner,” TIPRA Motha chief.

Meanwhile, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informed that the committee which will be formed by the ministry will be headed by Union Home Minister of State, Nityanand Rai.

“We are happy with the positive outcome of the meeting,” Syiem said.

He also informed that the forum of the ten ACs and TCs of the NE will again meet in Shillong on August 10 to further deliberate on the various issues relating to the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The KHADC CEM also informed that the meeting with the Union Home Minister lasted for more than 30 minutes.