Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

ICMR issues 32 new standard treatment guidelines for common, serious diseases

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 25: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released 32 new Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) for common and serious diseases. The STWs, developed in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA) and WHO India, span five specialties: Cardiothoracic vascular surgery, paediatric cardiology, interventional radiology, neuro surgery, and orthopaedics.

The new list adds to the 125 STWs previously released across 23 specialties in 2019 and 2022, and is aimed at promoting optimal treatment practices, rational drug use, and efficient healthcare services. Each concise one-page document outlines key actions for physicians, ensuring uniform healthcare standards in India’s public healthcare system.

“These vital tools have been the guiding light since inception, shaping a resilient future. These evidence-based and trusted workflows ensure that patients receive the right treatment, while standardisation helps healthcare professionals follow guidelines effectively. Transformative and reliable, they guarantee accurate patient care,” said Prof. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member, NITI Aayog.

“Standard protocols save lives and improve the quality of care. By incorporating these workflows into medical education from the beginning, we strengthen the foundation of our healthcare professionals. We also aim to disseminate these workflows to healthcare insurance companies, healthcare centres, central health systems, and medical professional bodies,” added Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary – DHR and DG ICMR.

The experts further plan to develop treatment workflows for specialties such as burn management, plastic surgeries, and polytrauma to help streamline healthcare in India.

IANS

Previous article
Flight delays, cancellations: Aviation Minister assures corrective measures
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Flight delays, cancellations: Aviation Minister assures corrective measures

New Delhi, July 25: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said that the ministry is addressing...
INTERNATIONAL

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Laos as India deepens ties with ASEAN

Vientiane, July 25:  External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Laotian capital of Vientiane on Thursday afternoon to...
NATIONAL

Google Maps to alert about road widths, flyovers, EV charging stations in India

New Delhi, July 25: Google on Thursday announced several new features to enable more efficient and sustainable journeys...
NATIONAL

Kathua terror attack: Two Jaish associates arrested

Jammu, July 25: The J&K Police on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the Kathua terror attack by arresting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Flight delays, cancellations: Aviation Minister assures corrective measures

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan...

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Laos as India deepens ties with ASEAN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Vientiane, July 25:  External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived...

Google Maps to alert about road widths, flyovers, EV charging stations in India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25: Google on Thursday announced several...
Load more

Popular news

Flight delays, cancellations: Aviation Minister assures corrective measures

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan...

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Laos as India deepens ties with ASEAN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Vientiane, July 25:  External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived...

Google Maps to alert about road widths, flyovers, EV charging stations in India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 25: Google on Thursday announced several...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img