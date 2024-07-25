Kathua terror attack: Two Jaish associates arrested

Jammu, July 25: The J&K Police on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the Kathua terror attack by arresting two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) associates who facilitated the terror attack. Police sources said that two JeM associates have been arrested from the hilly area of Kathua district.

“Sustained questioning of these two terror associates is likely to lead to more arrests of the persons involved in giving strategic and logistic support to the terrorists,” sources said. More details are awaited.

Five security personnel, including four soldiers and a local policeman, were killed when terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Badnota village, 150 km away from Kathua town on July 10.

The presence of 40 hardcore foreign terrorists has been reported in the hilly districts of the Jammu division, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur. The Army has deployed over 4,000 soldiers, including the elite para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare to eradicate terrorism from the otherwise peaceful Jammu division. IANS