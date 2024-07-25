Oppn only abusing PM, not willing to discuss Union Budget: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, July 25: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at the opposition, saying they do not want a healthy discussion on the Union Budget and instead are busy abusing the Prime Minister and the parliamentary democracy.

He called upon the opposition MPs not to play politics on the Union Budget. Talking to the media here, he said, “…You all must have seen yesterday’s discussion… It was the first day of discussion…After the presentation of the first Budget of the historic third term under the leadership of PM Modi, the country wanted to hear and see a healthy discussion on the Budget…”

“But, the way the opposition members, especially the leaders of some parties commented during the session and the way they gave speeches, I would condemn that…they have insulted the House by lowering the dignity of the Budget Session,” said the Union Minister.

“The Prime Minister has already said that whatever had to be done for the party has been done in the elections, now everyone has to work together for the country, not for the party. The PM has already appealed to all to rise above the party and work for the nation for the next five years. Yesterday, the opposition did not say anything on the Budget, they just did politics….,” the Minister said.

“They did only two things — one, they insulted the mandate of the country and second, they abused the Prime Minister … The opposition did not mention any of the good points in the Budget… They only abused … During the session, they did not discuss the Budget but only abused the PM in the world’s biggest seat of democracy…,” the Union Minister said.

IANS