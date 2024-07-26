Friday, July 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s Forex reserves surge to lifetime high of $670.86 bn

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, July 26:  India’s foreign exchange (Forex) reserves rose for the third-consecutive week to touch a new lifetime high of $670.86 billion as of July 19, according to the latest data released by the RBI on Friday.

The reserves surged by $4 billion during the week after increasing by a cumulative of $14.9 billion in the preceding two weeks. An increase in the Forex reserves reflects strong fundamentals of the economy and gives the RBI more headroom to stabilise the rupee when it turns volatile.

A strong Forex kitty enables the RBI to intervene in the spot and forward currency markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall. Conversely, a declining Forex kitty leaves the RBI less space to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said that India’s external sector remains resilient and overall the central bank remains confident of meeting the country’s external financing requirements comfortably.

India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) declined to $23.2 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) during 2023-24 from $67.0 billion (2.0 per cent of GDP) during the previous year due to a lower merchandise trade deficit which reflects a robust external balance position, according to RBI data released on June 24 this year.

The RBI data also showed that India’s CAD recorded a surplus of $5.7 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 as against a deficit of $8.7 billion (1.0 per cent of GDP) in the preceding October-December quarter of 2023-24.

IANS p

Previous article
Fresh conflict between Myanmar Army, ethnic outfits leads to fresh influx of refugees into Mizoram
Next article
Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is ‘Fevicol’ strong, warns Congress of ‘snake bite at 99’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

All states have got funds in Union Budget as in the past: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said on Friday that just like in the past, all...
News Alert

SL v IND: Our bond has always been special, says Suryakumar on relationship with Gambhir

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), July 26: Ahead of starting the T20I series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, India captain...
NATIONAL

Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is ‘Fevicol’ strong, warns Congress of ‘snake bite at 99’

New Delhi, July 26: Union Minister Lalan Singh on Friday criticised the Opposition for its attacks on the...
NATIONAL

Fresh conflict between Myanmar Army, ethnic outfits leads to fresh influx of refugees into Mizoram

Aizawl, July 26:  Due to the renewed fierce battles between the Myanmar Army and the alliance of three...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All states have got funds in Union Budget as in the past: FM Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said...

SL v IND: Our bond has always been special, says Suryakumar on relationship with Gambhir

News Alert 0
Pallekele (Sri Lanka), July 26: Ahead of starting the...

Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is ‘Fevicol’ strong, warns Congress of ‘snake bite at 99’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 26: Union Minister Lalan Singh on...
Load more

Popular news

All states have got funds in Union Budget as in the past: FM Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said...

SL v IND: Our bond has always been special, says Suryakumar on relationship with Gambhir

News Alert 0
Pallekele (Sri Lanka), July 26: Ahead of starting the...

Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is ‘Fevicol’ strong, warns Congress of ‘snake bite at 99’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 26: Union Minister Lalan Singh on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img