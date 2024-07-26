Friday, July 26, 2024
PM Modi exposes Oppn claims on Agnipath Scheme

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Opposition on the Agnipath Scheme, saying that they are playing politics on a sensitive issue connected to the defence and security system of the country.

 

Prime Minister Modi said this after visiting the Kargil War Memorial in Dras (Ladakh) where he commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas and paid homage to the soldiers who were martyred during the 1999 war.

 

Speaking after the event, he said, “The Agnipath Scheme is an example of the reforms that are necessary for our forces. For decades debates and discussions have been held on how to ensure that the Armed Forces stay young and always battle-ready. The average age of an Indian soldier is higher than the global average which is a concern. Various committees discussed this but no government expressed the willingness to take the right step.”

 

“Through the Agnipath Scheme, the country addressed the issue. The Scheme aims at keeping the forces young and battle-ready,” said the PM.

 

PM Modi slammed the opposition for playing politics on the Scheme. He said, “Unfortunately, some for their personal gains are playing politics over the issue. They are the same people who were involved in various defence-related scams and weakened our forces. They are the same people who never wanted the Air Force to get modern fighter jets. They are the same people who were planning to put Tejas fighter plane project in deep freeze.”

 

“Some people are spreading lies about the Agnipath Scheme that the government is doing this to save money. But I want to ask them – the question of pension issue will arise after 30 years. Why would the government take the decision today.. could have left it for the future government. But, we respected the decision of the forces because for us it is not politics …for us the security of the country comes first, ” said the PM.

 

“Those who are trying to waylaid the youths, history has shown that they never bothered about the soldiers. They spoke lies on one rank one pension. It’s my government which implemented the one rank one pension scheme…. It is the same people who did not build the National War Memorial in the past seven decades. They are the same people who did not get a sufficient number of bulletproof jackets for our soldiers.” (IANS)

