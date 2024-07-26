RS Chairman Dhankhar orders Surjewala to leave House for ‘disrupting’ Budget discussion

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) During a discussion on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lost his temper with Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, directing him to leave the House.

As Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was responding to questions about Budget allocations for farmers, opposition MPs began protesting, accusing the Modi government of being anti-farmer. Trying to restore order, Chairman Dhankhar urged the MPs to allow the minister to complete his statement, and told Surjewala to learn to listen.

Chairman Dhankhar told the Congress MP that what he was saying would not go on record. He also asked Surjewala to sit down, but the commotion in the House only intensified. Dhankhar then left his chair and started urging the MPs to take their seats. Losing his composure, Dhankhar told Surjewala to sit down as he expressed his frustration, saying, “It is remarkable that while a discussion on farmers is taking place, you are creating a disturbance. Are you serving the farmers?”

The Chairman directly addressed Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil, another Congress MP, saying, “Stop creating chaos. You are disrespecting the farmers, engaging in politics, and disrespecting the chair. It is sad. You should leave the chamber.”

As the Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes amid a commotion over the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, Dhankhar rebuked Congress members, including Jairam Ramesh, for their ‘disruptive’ behaviour. The ruling party MPs said the opposition’s dissatisfaction with the Agriculture Minister’s response regarding a legal guarantee for MSP led to the chaos, hindering the House proceedings.

