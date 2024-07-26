Friday, July 26, 2024
Health

This Chinese medicinal fungus may help treat chronic lung disease

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 26: Cordyceps sinensis (CS) — a traditional Chinese medicinal fungus — can help treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) — a disease that causes scarring and stiffness in the lungs, according to a study in mice.

 

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic and progressive lung disease characterised by a decline in lung function, ultimately leading to respiratory failure and a significantly reduced quality of life for patients. With a median survival duration of 2 to 5 years post-diagnosis, there is an urgent need for effective treatments beyond the current antifibrotic medications, which are associated with adverse effects.

 

The study led by the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica at the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences in China showed that Cordyceps sinensis, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, can mitigate pulmonary inflammation and collagen deposition in a mouse model of IPF.

 

The research was published in the journal MedComm-Future Medicine.

 

The team’s analysis revealed that the fungus’ therapeutic effect may be attributed to the regulation of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, suggesting a potential protective mechanism against IPF.

 

It showed that Cordyceps sinensis not only reduces the production of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mitROS) but also reduces oxidative stress and inflammation. These mechanisms contribute to the therapeutic effect of Cordyceps sinensis in pulmonary fibrosis, offering a promising alternative for patients suffering from this debilitating disease.

 

“Cordyceps sinensis has the potential to be a novel therapeutic agent for IPF, with its effects validated through both in vivo and in vitro experiments,” said the researchers.

 

However, they stressed the need for further research to identify the specific components in CS responsible for its therapeutic effects and to better understand the detailed mechanisms of its action. (IANS)

Previous article
Healthy lifestyle, awareness key to combat rising brain stroke, diseases: Experts
