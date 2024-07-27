Saturday, July 27, 2024
SPORTS

78-member Indian contingent take part during opening ceremony

By: Agencies

Date:

Paris, July 26: The Indian contingent took part in the Athletes’ Parade during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, led by PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal, had 78 athletes and officials from 12 sports disciplines.
All the athletes who made themselves available for the ceremony will be part of the Parade, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.
“IOA President PT Usha and Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang have given top priority to athletes in the composition of the contingent in the Athletes’ Parade.” the IOA said.
“Many have competitions on Saturday and IOA has been respectful of their decision to prioritise preparation and to not take part in the Opening Ceremony.” Besides Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, who were the flag-bearers, other prominent athletes included archer Deepika Kumari, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, table tennis player Manika Batra and tennis player Rohan Bopanna.
Rower Balraj Panwar has his race on Saturday morning and so, did not taking part in the Athletes’ Parade. Track and Field, weightlifting and wrestling teams are yet to reach Paris.
The Indian men’s hockey team has also a match against New Zealand on Saturday, and thus three reserve players took part in the ceremony.
India was represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the multi-sporting spectacle.
For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony did not taking place in a stadium, but on the banks of the river Seine here. More than 6,500 athletes in around 90 boats sailed past the iconic monuments of Paris. (PTI)

