Saturday, July 27, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

ENG v WI: Joe Root becomes second-youngest batter to complete 12,000 Test runs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Edgbaston, July 27: England’s Joe Root became the second-youngest cricketer to cross the elusive milestone of 12,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in the ongoing third and final Test against West Indies at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The right-handed batter, regarded as one of the best Test players of his generation, is only the seventh player in history to reach the milestone and only the second English player after Alastair Cook, who was the youngest player to reach the landmark.

During the process, he also surpassed Brian Lara’s (11,953) Test runs to become the seventh-highest run-getter in Test history. Root breached the 12,000-run mark on Day 2 of the match during England’s first innings.

He along with skipper Ben Stokes rescued England after the team found themselves reeling at 54/5 in the first session of the play. The 33-year-old made his Test Debut against India in 2012 and has since played 143 matches at an impressive average of 50.25 with 32 centuries and 63 half-centuries to his name.

He is also the highest-scoring active Test batter at the moment and would be aiming to become the highest-scoring English cricketer, succeeding former captain Cook, who ended his gloried career with 12,472 runs.

Earlier on the opening day of the match, Gus Atkinson bagged four wickets while Chris Woakes and Mark Wood snapped three and two scalps, respectively to bundle out West Indies for 282 in their first innings. For the visiting side, captain Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 61 runs while all-rounder Jason Holder (59) and wicketkeeper-bater Joshua Da Silva (49) played crucial knocks to take the side to over the 250-run mark.

IANS

Previous article
Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric
Next article
1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams

Pallekele, July 27:  Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the T20I...
NATIONAL

3 from UP killed in Navi Mumbai building crash; 52 escape narrowly

Navi Mumbai, July 27: Three persons from Uttar Pradesh were killed while around 52 others had a narrow...
NATIONAL

Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric

New Delhi, July 27:  Days after the Supreme Court stayed the order for the display of the owners’...
NATIONAL

Dreaded woman Maoist commander with Rs 8L bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), July 27: In a major development on the eve of the 'Maoist Week' starting July 28,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams

NATIONAL 0
Pallekele, July 27:  Sri Lanka won the toss and...

3 from UP killed in Navi Mumbai building crash; 52 escape narrowly

NATIONAL 0
Navi Mumbai, July 27: Three persons from Uttar Pradesh...

Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:  Days after the Supreme Court...
Load more

Popular news

1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams

NATIONAL 0
Pallekele, July 27:  Sri Lanka won the toss and...

3 from UP killed in Navi Mumbai building crash; 52 escape narrowly

NATIONAL 0
Navi Mumbai, July 27: Three persons from Uttar Pradesh...

Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear: Islamic cleric

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:  Days after the Supreme Court...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img