Saturday, July 27, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Films that celebrate Kargil heroes

By: Agencies

Date:

As the country observes the 25th anniversary of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, here are some Hindi films that celebrate the real heroes behind the war in which over 500 soldiers sacrificed their lives:

LOC: Kargil (2003)
The war drama, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty in lead roles, was one of the earliest films to be based on the Kargil War. It didn’t do that well at the box office perhaps because the memories of the war were still too fresh in people’s mind. The film’s story depicts the sacrifice by those behind Operation Vijay and captures how the Army fought the Pakistani intrusion on the Line of Control.
The film was directed by JP Dutta, who also made the hit drama Border, which was set during the 1971 war.

Lakshya (2004)
Farhan Akhtar’s second film after his successful debut Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya is an important movie in both Akhtar and Roshan’s career. The story of the movie revolved around an aimless young man, who joins the Army and finds his purpose during the Kargil War. Though the film was not as big a box office success as his first, it became popular among the youth and inspired many to join the Indian Army.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
The film, which released on Netflix during Covid, earned Janhvi Kapoor her career’s best reviews with critics praising her portrayal of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena, who nurtured a dream to become a pilot since she was a child. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film featured Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal role of an encouraging father. Saxena played an important role in the Kargil War and the film captures her journey till that moment.

Shershaah (2021)
The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani led film also released during the pandemic. The actor’s performance as Vikram Batra, the martyred Kargil war hero struck a chord with viewers. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan. Batra, who sacrificed his life while trying to capture Point 5140 in Kargil, was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra. (PTI)

Deadpool & Wolverine jolt San Diego Comic-Con
