Deadpool & Wolverine jolt San Diego Comic-Con

Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived — and Comic-Con, with its hordes of Marvel fans, celebrated the only superhero flick of the summer with a surprise screening and special guests.

The sprawling convention celebrating all things pop culture kicked off Wednesday, and a panel celebrating the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, was the main attraction for Thursday.

Scores of fans sported clothing or costumes featuring the movie’s characters.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who play the titular superheroes, joined director Shawn Levy in the San Diego Convention Centre’s famed Hall H Thursday, along with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

To prevent fans from camping out in lines all day to snag a seat, organizers created a lottery system for the chance to win tickets.

The venue holds about 6,000 people, and everyone who got in was treated to a screening of Deadpool & Wolverine, which Reynolds said was the “worst kept secret on Earth,” as many fans had speculated they would show the full movie.

The crew behind the film joined the audience in the crowd for the screening and came back on stage after, expressing thanks to the audience for letting them experience their movie with a crowd.

“If there’s still any question about the importance of experiencing something with a crowd, that just changed everything. That was astounding — the best movie experience of my life, so thank you,” said Feige, who earlier in the day received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jackman added, “That was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I’m so privileged to have watched it with all of you.”

Reynolds then invited some of the film’s special guests to join them on stage, to which they received raucous applause.

Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Chris Evans and Wesley Snipes stepped on stage, waved to fans, and then Feige signalled that it was “literally the end of the show,” likely referring to Marvel’s tradition of post-credit scenes at the close of most films.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the debut of Reynolds and Jackman’s characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (AP)