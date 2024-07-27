Saturday, July 27, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Holders Mohun Bagan face Downtown Heroes in opener

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, July 26: Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) here on Saturday.
Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent.
Despite a relatively brief history, the club made its Durand Cup debut last season and participated in the 2022-23 I-League Division 2.
Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as reigning champions, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season.
Under the guidance of head coach Jose Francisco Molina, they aim to build on their success with a strengthened squad that includes notable international signings like Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart, Alberto Rodriguez, and Tom Aldred.
Mohun Bagan captain Basit Ahmed exuded confidence ahead of the Group A game.
“We are ready to make all the Kashmiri people and also all the clubs in Kashmir proud as we are participating in this year’s Durand Cup. We are very happy and proud to participate in this prestigious tournament and we are working very hard to perform and give our best,” he said.
The 133rd edition of Durand Cup is being played for the first time in four states with Shillong and Jamshedpur added to the list of host cities this year in addition to Kokrajhar and Kolkata from last year.
The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups with Groups A, B and C being played in Kolkata while Group D, E and F matches being held in Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar and Shillong respectively.
Group toppers and two best second-placed teams will make it to the quarterfinals scheduled in Kokarajhar and Jamshedpur, besides Kolkata. (PTI)

Previous article
Holder, Da Silva dig in after England rip through Windies middle-order
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Films that celebrate Kargil heroes

As the country observes the 25th anniversary of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Deadpool & Wolverine jolt San Diego Comic-Con

Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived — and Comic-Con, with its hordes of Marvel fans, celebrated the only superhero...
SALANTINI JANERA

Gambegre seat-ko chepiltaina rakbate kam ka·china MPCC-ko Sonia Gandhi ku·pattia

NEW DELHI: Adita jarangni gisepon ong·atna sienggipa Gambegre Assembly constituency-ni by-election-o cheenba Gambegre seat-ko ra·piltaina man·na gita Meghalaya...
SPORTS

Holder, Da Silva dig in after England rip through Windies middle-order

BIRMINGHAM, July 26: England kept chipping away at West Indies’ early good work, but an unbroken 79-run partnership...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Films that celebrate Kargil heroes

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
As the country observes the 25th anniversary of its...

Deadpool & Wolverine jolt San Diego Comic-Con

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived — and Comic-Con, with...

Gambegre seat-ko chepiltaina rakbate kam ka·china MPCC-ko Sonia Gandhi ku·pattia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NEW DELHI: Adita jarangni gisepon ong·atna sienggipa Gambegre Assembly...
Load more

Popular news

Films that celebrate Kargil heroes

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
As the country observes the 25th anniversary of its...

Deadpool & Wolverine jolt San Diego Comic-Con

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived — and Comic-Con, with...

Gambegre seat-ko chepiltaina rakbate kam ka·china MPCC-ko Sonia Gandhi ku·pattia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NEW DELHI: Adita jarangni gisepon ong·atna sienggipa Gambegre Assembly...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img